The Manga Version Of Tinder Arrives In Q-taro Hanamizawa's LOVE APP

Love App, is described on the Monthly Sunday GX site as a romantic comedy that spins its tale on a mysterious smartphone app that suddenly appears in the mobile devices of hopeless romantics who are pining after their special someone. The app is said to compile data from the net to form a full-proof plan to win over even the most frigid of hearts.



Stay tuned for further details on the series. A high-profile talent such as Q-taro always has a strong chance to have new serializations fast-tracked for an anime adaptation.