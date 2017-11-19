TOHO's Live-Action MY LITTLE MONSTER Adaptation Releases First Teaser Trailer
My Little Monster, the shojo manga written and illustrated by Robico is receiving a live-action adaptation from TOHO. The first teaser trailer can be viewed below. The live-action adaptation stars Masaki Suda and Tao Tsuchiya (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy, Orange live-action adaptation).
The Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (My Little Monster) shojo manga began publication in 2008 and received an anime adaptation from Brain's Base in 2012.
Shō Tsukikawa is directing from a script written by Kaneko Arisa (Orange). The film will hit Japanese theaters on April 27, 2018.
A 13 episoe anime adaptation from Studio Brain's Base aired during the Fall 2012 anime season. An OVA was included with the final manga volume in August 2013.
Mizutani is a self-absorbed overachiever, concerned only with maintaining the highest grades in school. Haru is an impulsive short tempered brute, who scares everyone with his explosive bursts of violence.
Haru gets suspended on the first day of school when he encounters some bullies harassing a student and dispatches the bullies with great bloody violence. Mizutani is tasked with delivering school materials to Haru who interprets this as an act of friendship and latches on to Mizutani, much to her dismay. And so begins a strange and potentially combustible relationship!
