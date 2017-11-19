Shojo Headlines Pictures

TOHO's Live-Action MY LITTLE MONSTER Adaptation Releases First Teaser Trailer

The Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (My Little Monster) shojo manga began publication in 2008 and received an anime adaptation from Brain's Base in 2012.

MarkJulian | 11/19/2017
Filed Under: "Shojo"
My Little Monster, the shojo manga written and illustrated by Robico is receiving a live-action adaptation from TOHO. The first teaser trailer can be viewed below. The live-action adaptation stars Masaki Suda and Tao Tsuchiya (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy, Orange live-action adaptation).

Shō Tsukikawa is directing from a script written by Kaneko Arisa (Orange). The film will hit Japanese theaters on April 27, 2018.

A 13 episoe anime adaptation from Studio Brain's Base aired during the Fall 2012 anime season.  An OVA was included with the final manga volume in August 2013.





Mizutani is a self-absorbed overachiever,​ concerned only with maintaining the highest grades in school.​ Haru is an impulsive short tempered brute,​ who scares everyone with his explosive bursts of violence.​

Haru gets suspended on the first day of school when he encounters some bullies harassing a student and dispatches the bullies with great bloody violence.​ Mizutani is tasked with delivering school materials to Haru who interprets this as an act of friendship and latches on to Mizutani,​ much to her dismay.​ And so begins a strange and potentially combustible relationship!
