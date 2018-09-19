UCHI NO MAID GA UZASUGIRU! Gets A Second Promotional Trailer

Studio Doga Kobo's comedy, shoujo Ai, slice of life anime, Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru! , has released a second trailer that gives information on the cast and theme songs. Here is what we know so far.

KADOKAWAanime has shared a new video on its YouTube channel showcasing the protagonists and moments from the new series Uchi no Maid ga Uzasugiru!



The series will premiere on October 5th on Saturdays. Networks that are transmitting the show are: TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting and BS 11. The date and times of the broadcast may change.



The series will be directed by Masahiko Ota, the deputy director is Takaharu Okuma and series composition goes to Akashima Takashi. Character design falls under Jun Yamazaki and Movie Studio will animate the project. Haruka Shiraishi and Manami Numakura are performing the opening Uzauza Waosu!



The voice cast is the following:

Takanashi Misha voiced by Hakaishi Shiraishi

Kamochi Tsubame voiced by Ami Amumura

Ugai Midori voiced by M · A · O

Mimika Washizaki voiced by Arai Harada

Yui Morikawa voiced by Ken Izawa

Yasuhiro Takanashi voiced by Masayuki Kato

