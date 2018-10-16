WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Reveals Main Cast
Doga Kobo's shojo anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!, has revealed the main cast of the show. The following voice actors make up the protagonists: Reina Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino and Akari Kitou as Noa Himesaka.
Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!, has revealed the main cast of the show. Here is more information on the series.
Daisuke Hiramaki is directing the series, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. There is opening or ending theme revealed yet.
The anime series is based on the 4-koma manga of the same name. The manga series has been publishing since November 2016 and has 36 chapters out now. Nanatsu Mukonoki writes the story and performs illustrations, Comic Yuri Hime does the serialization.
One day, fifth grader Hinata Hoshino brings her friend Hana Shirosaki to her house, and Hinata's sister Miyako, a college student, falls in love with with Hana at first sight. Miyako manages to get along with Hana somehow, but her clumsy behavior and shyness, makes Hana wary. Even so, Hana gradually opens up to Miyako, who wants to become closer to her.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]