WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Reveals Main Cast

Doga Kobo's shojo anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!, has revealed the main cast of the show. The following voice actors make up the protagonists: Reina Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino and Akari Kitou as Noa Himesaka.



Daisuke Hiramaki is directing the series, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. There is opening or ending theme revealed yet.



The anime series is based on the 4-koma manga of the same name. The manga series has been publishing since November 2016 and has 36 chapters out now. Nanatsu Mukonoki writes the story and performs illustrations, Comic Yuri Hime does the serialization.





One day, fifth grader Hinata Hoshino brings her friend Hana Shirosaki to her house, and Hinata's sister Miyako, a college student, falls in love with with Hana at first sight. Miyako manages to get along with Hana somehow, but her clumsy behavior and shyness, makes Hana wary. Even so, Hana gradually opens up to Miyako, who wants to become closer to her.