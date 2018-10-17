WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Reveals New Key And Character Visuals

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! , has revealed new key and character visuals from the first season. Here are the character designs and more.

The official watatentv website has shared new promotional images for the upcoming shojo series Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!. The first key visual is a group shot of the main characters happily hugging each other and just being their cheerful selves for the camera. The other images are character designs and contain information on each of them, listing the voice actor and the characters' personalities.

Daisuke Hiramaki is directing the series, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. There is opening or ending theme revealed yet.

The anime series is based on the 4-koma manga of the same name. The manga series has been publishing since November 2016 and has 36 chapters out now. Nanatsu Mukonoki writes the story and performs illustrations, Comic Yuri Hime does the serialization.