YOUR NAME Voice Actors Discuss What It Was Like Being Each Others Characters

Another video has been released from Funimation featuring Stephanie Sheh and Michael Sinterniklaas, the voice actors of the smash hit Your Name. Check it out after the jump!

Peej | 1/9/2018
In the latest segment from Funimation voice actors Stephanie Sheh and Michael Sinterniklaas discuss what it was like playing each others characters. There may be minor spoilers if you haven't seen the movie. 

The Your Name movie is one of the highest grossing animes of all time. Check out the video below and other fans questions here



About Your Name:

Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart.
