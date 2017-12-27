YOUR NAME English Voice Actors Discuss The Films Success
Voice actors Michael Sinterniklaas and Stephanie Sheh recently sat down and fielded questions about the smash hit Your Name. They discuss whether or not they thought the film would be a success or not and other various fan fed questions. Their responses are very insightful and you can tell they put their heart and soul into the film
The voice actors from the most successful anime film of all time talk about the different aspects of the film. Hit the jump and check it out!
Chances are, anime fans have sat down and watched the anime feature film, but in case you've been living under a rock or still haven't seen the film, check out our spoiler free review!
Do you think that Your Name deserves all the accolades that it has been receiving? Sound off in the comment section below!
About Your Name:
Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart.
