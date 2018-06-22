A Second Season For THE MOROSE MONONOKEAN Has Been Green Lit

The TV anime, The Morose Mononokean, based on a manga of the same name has been cleared for a second season of the series! Hit the jump for details!

"Exorcism" is the art of sending yokai who have somehow wandered into the living world back into the underworld, where they belong.

With the series creators, voices and series composer Takao Yoshioka () all set for a reprisal through; everything is in place to continue the anime, based on Kiri Wazawa's original manga works, into its green lit second season! The series' website announced news of its second season earlier this week! The first season premiered in 206 and found its way tonow long after. You can find the synopsis for the series below!Synopsis:

One day Hanae Ashiya, a high school student who's been haunted by a yokai, happens to find the contact information of an exorcist called the "Mononokean" and pays him a visit. The exorcist he meets is a morose-looking young man, Haruitsuki Abeno, and for various reasons Ashiya ends up working for the Mononokean...

And so the story of the exorcist duo Ashiya and Abeno, and the yokai they meet in their adventures, begins."



While there is no set release for the second season yet, fans can still absorb some content through new compiled volumes that are still releasing, including the 11th volume that shipped this week.





