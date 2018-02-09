Animation Studio DROP Has Just Declared Bankruptcy

The credit agency Tokyo Shoko Research, Ltd. (TSR) reported that the animation studio drop suspended all its activities as of August 24 and officially filed for bankruptcy. At the moment, the amount of debt the company is in, is unknown. This is still under investigation to be clarified.



The company was founded in August 2004 and had 30 employees at the time of filling out the bankruptcy papers. Although their operations focused mainly on the production of animation, they also worked on real image, 3D animation, Flash content, pre-production, manga planning, sound management, web design and other tasks. In the fiscal year ending in July 2009, the sales study amounted to 220 million yen.



The drop studio was involved in hundreds of animation projects in which they worked in all kinds of animations, photography and color. Some of the series they cooperated with were Golgo 13, Noein, Tetsuko no Tabi or Zoids Wild, even being the main studio for Uchurei.



They also produced ads for renowned companies such as Nissin, SUNTORY, Samantha Thavasa or Tiffany & Co., as well as music videos for YUZU, SEKAI NO OWARI, GLAY, Perfume, GReeeeN or Ringo Sheena.



The most recent projects of the studio were Glamorous Heroes and Lights of the Clione, in 2017. Since then its volume of work was reduced to the point of not being able to invest in the business and reach the current situation.