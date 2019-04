Aniplex USA Reveals That DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Will Stream On Hulu, Crunchyroll And Funimation

Aniplex of America is proud to announce that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba begins streaming April 6th, 2019 on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation!



About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

After a tragic demon attack, Tanjiro must leave his peaceful life behind to save his sister and avenge his family.

Just as Crunchyroll and Funimation struck up a partnership to co-stream animes, Amazon muddied the waters with their short-lived Amazon Strike service. With Amazon moving on from that idea, anime fans in North America anticipated they were headed to glory days, where Funimation would stream dubs and Crunchyroll would handle the subs, allowing anime fans to choose their service based on what format they liked, not where certain shows would be simulcast.Alas, that period was short-lived, as Funimation was soon acquired by Sony and the Crunchy x Funi era was over.Thankfully, there are still a few instances where anime will be streamed across both platforms. In the case of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, it will be streamed on Funimation, Crunchyroll and even Hulu thanks to Aniplex USA securing the rights before either platform.The series is one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the Spring 2019 anime season. Check out a preview below.VIZ Media currently has a free preview of the ongoing manga, which you can read by CLICKING HERE The Japanese manga series by Koyoharu Gotōge began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Fourteen collected manga volumes have been released as of April 2019.Studio: UfotableDirector: Haruo SotozakiWriter: various Ufotable staffCharacter Designs: Akira MatsushimaSeries Premiere Date: April 6