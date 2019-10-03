ARE YOU LOST? Manga Series To Receive Anime Adaptation From Studio
The TV anime adaptation of the comedy survival manga Sōnan desuka? (Are You Lost?) will premiere this Summer from Studio Ezo'la (Happy Sugar Life).
Kentarō Okamoto and Riri Sagara's ongoing series follows a group of high school girls that find themselves stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash.
Nobushi Nagayama (My Girlfiriend is A Shobitch) is directing from a script written by Touko Machida (Luck Star).
Okamoto and Sagara's manga began running in the Young Magazine in January 2017 and releases a new chapter every other month.
The Summer anime season is usually one of the slower periods so the anime adaptation could find itself with a sizable audience if the jokes and tropes strike a chord.
Because of a plane crash … starting today, we're spending the springtime of our lives on a desert island!! There's nothing here, so we have to make everything!! And eat everything!! (Ugh!) Check out our high-school-girl survival story of courage and knowledge. We're actually doing pretty well! Volume 1 includes: how to eat cicadas, how to build traps, a simple allergy test, how to eat hermit crabs, etc.
