ATTACK ON TITAN Shares Its New Season 3 Opening Music Video
The official ponycanyon YouTube channel has uploaded the new season 3 opening music video of Attack on Titan. The video is 1.44 minutes long and has various scenes from the season's first episodes.
Wit Studio's military action shonen anime series, Attack on Titan, has shared its new season 3 opening music video. You can check out the new vid after the jump.
Attack on Titan is directed by Tetsurou Araki and Masashi Koizuka. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamure creates the storyboards.
The opening theme hear in the video is Red Swan by X JAPAN feat. HYDE and the ending theme is Akatsuki no Requiem by Linked Horizon.
The main voice cast is the following:
Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman
Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager
Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert
Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi
Season 3 of Attack on Titan is currently airing on Mondays, Funimation has the NA license and Kodansha is producing the series.
