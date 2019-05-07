ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE Gets Exciting New Trailer As The Game Becomes Available Today
Omega Force and Koei Tecmo's Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle has just become available today for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam); including some new features not present in the original Attack on Titan 2 released last year.
What sets last year's Attack on Titan 2 and the recently released Final Battle apart is the fact that the latter is including Part 1 and Part 2 of the Season 3 of the Attack on Titan anime series; other than that, the game is offering pretty much the same experience to players.
For those players who have already purchased their copy of the original Attack on Titan 2, Koei Tecmo is offering the Final Battle Upgrade Pack for $39.99 — which includes the extra content previously mentioned — although both digital and physical copies of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle are also being released.
In order to celebrate the release of Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Koei Tecmo has shared a new, and action-packed launch trailer for the game, so please be sure to check it out down below.
As the Scout Regiment’s fight against the Titans rages on, and the team gets closer to learning more about the mysteries of their colossal foes, there is a new revelation: Titans are not their only enemies. The Anti-Personnel Control Squad, led by the notorious Kenny Ackerman, is set on capturing Eren and Historia – no matter the cost. The Scout Regiment sets out to save their teammates, but they quickly learn that they cannot trust anyone within the walls they call home.
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) today.
