ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE Gets Exciting New Trailer As The Game Becomes Available Today

As the Scout Regiment’s fight against the Titans rages on, and the team gets closer to learning more about the mysteries of their colossal foes, there is a new revelation: Titans are not their only enemies. The Anti-Personnel Control Squad, led by the notorious Kenny Ackerman, is set on capturing Eren and Historia – no matter the cost. The Scout Regiment sets out to save their teammates, but they quickly learn that they cannot trust anyone within the walls they call home.

Omega Force and Koei Tecmo'shas just become available today for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam); including some new features not present in the originalreleased last year.What sets last year'sand the recently released Final Battle apart is the fact that the latter is including Part 1 and Part 2 of the Season 3 of the Attack on Titan anime series; other than that, the game is offering pretty much the same experience to players.For those players who have already purchased their copy of the original, Koei Tecmo is offering the Final Battle Upgrade Pack for $39.99 — which includes the extra content previously mentioned — although both digital and physical copies ofare also being released.In order to celebrate the release of, Koei Tecmo has shared a new, and action-packed launch trailer for the game, so please be sure to check it out down below.



Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam(PC) today.