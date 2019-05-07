ATTACK ON TITAN 2: FINAL BATTLE Gets Exciting New Trailer As The Game Becomes Available Today

As the Scout Regiment’s fight against the Titans rages on, and the team gets closer to learning more about the mysteries of their colossal foes, there is a new revelation: Titans are not their only enemies. The Anti-Personnel Control Squad, led by the notorious Kenny Ackerman, is set on capturing Eren and Historia – no matter the cost. The Scout Regiment sets out to save their teammates, but they quickly learn that they cannot trust anyone within the walls they call home.