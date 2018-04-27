Attack On Titan Headlines Pictures

ATTACK ON TITAN Just Dropped An Awesome Trailer For Season 3

ATTACK ON TITAN Just Dropped An Awesome Trailer For Season 3

News on season 3 of WIT Sutdio's Attack on Titan has been rather quiet ever since a stinger for the season 2 finale revealed fans wouldn't be subjected to another lengthy wait.

MarkJulian | 4/27/2018
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
If you thought the Summer anime season this year was going to be dull, think again. The first footage from Attack on Titan season 3 has just been released and it confirms that the anime juggernaut will premiere on July 22. 

Funimation also confirmed they would once again have the new season as they provided an English-subtitled trailer below.  A new key visual with some new and returning faces was also released.

WIT Studio will be bringing back the same key staff members for season 3, including director Masashi Koizuka, script composerYasuko Kobayashi, character designer  Kyoji Asano and composer  Hiroyuki Sawano. 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...