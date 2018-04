ATTACK ON TITAN Just Dropped An Awesome Trailer For Season 3

If you thought the Summer anime season this year was going to be dull, think again. The first footage from Attack on Titan season 3 has just been released and it confirms that the anime juggernaut will premiere on July 22.Funimation also confirmed they would once again have the new season as they provided an English-subtitled trailer below. A new key visual with some new and returning faces was also released.WIT Studio will be bringing back the same key staff members for season 3, including director Masashi Koizuka, script composerYasuko Kobayashi, character designer Kyoji Asano and composer Hiroyuki Sawano.