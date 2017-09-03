Attack On Titan Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Director Interviews Are Here!

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Director Interviews Are Here!

Attack on Titan Season 2 Directors Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka stop by FUNimation for some insightful interviews! Hit the jump and check them out!

Taylor Beames | 3/9/2017
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
2017 could be one of the biggest years when is comes to anime releases. With big releases like My Hero Academia (season 2), Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (season 2), Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Sword Oratoria Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond, Berserk (season 2) all on the horizon... is there any better time to be an anime fan?!

Attack on Titan Season 2 has to be up there as the most highly anticipated seasons in anime. Today, FUNimation released two new interviews with the directors of the upcoming season 2. Check out the interviews below on the latest information about Attack on Titan Season 2! No worries it's english subbed :)


 

Season one of Attack on Titan aired from April-September 2013 for a 25-episode run. It adapted the first 8 volumes of Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga. The first season was then truncated into two compilation films, which were released in 2014 and 2015.

About Attack on Titan Season 2:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
The ATTACK ON TITAN Part 1 & 2 Recap Movies Have Been Licensed By FUNimation The ATTACK ON TITAN Part 1 & 2 Recap Movies Have Been Licensed By FUNimation
Check out the details of the upcoming North American theatrical release for the Attack on Titan Part 1 and 2 recap films from FUNimation!
New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Poster Shows Off The Badass Survey Corps New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Poster Shows Off The Badass Survey Corps
Alongside a brand new poster, Funimation has revealed that their simulcast of Attack on Titan season 2 begins on April 1. Wait...is that a brand new Titan form in the upper left corner?!!!?!
Fans Weigh In: Worst Live-Action Adaptations Ranked! Fans Weigh In: Worst Live-Action Adaptations Ranked!
Goo Ranking reveals what fans really think about these live-action anime and manga adaptations. Check out the list and tell us if you agree!
Posted By:
Taylor Beames
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]