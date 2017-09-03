ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Director Interviews Are Here!

2017 could be one of the biggest years when is comes to anime releases. With big releases like My Hero Academia (season 2), Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (season 2), Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Sword Oratoria Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond, Berserk (season 2) all on the horizon... is there any better time to be an anime fan?!



Attack on Titan Season 2 has to be up there as the most highly anticipated seasons in anime. Today, FUNimation released two new interviews with the directors of the upcoming season 2. Check out the interviews below on the latest information about Attack on Titan Season 2! No worries it's english subbed :)







About Attack on Titan Season 2:



Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!

Season one of Attack on Titan aired from April-September 2013 for a 25-episode run. It adapted the first 8 volumes of Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga. The first season was then truncated into two compilation films, which were released in 2014 and 2015.