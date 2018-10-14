ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Will Resume On April 2019

The military shonen anime series, Attack on Titan, has shared before its last episode's broadcast that its third season will be back on April 2019. There is no official word yet from the publishers or studios behind the series, we still don't know the reason for this huge break between episodes.



Tetsurou Araki directs season 3 with Masashi Koizuka credited as co-director, Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamura is both the episode director and storyboard writer. The opening theme is Red Swan by X JAPAN feat. HYDE and the ending theme is Akatsuki no Requiem by Linked Horizon.



The three main characters in the show are: Eren Yeager played by Yuki Kaji, Mikasa Ackerman played by Yui Ishikawa and Armin Arlert played by Marina Inoue. Wit Studio animates this project, Funimation has the English license and Kodansha produces it. The third season started airing on July 2018 and will take its long break after today's episode. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.