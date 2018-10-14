ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Will Resume On April 2019
The military shonen anime series, Attack on Titan, has shared before its last episode's broadcast that its third season will be back on April 2019. There is no official word yet from the publishers or studios behind the series, we still don't know the reason for this huge break between episodes.
Wit Studio's action military shonen anime series, Attack on Titan, will resume its third season on April 2019. Here is more information on the change and the series itself.
Tetsurou Araki directs season 3 with Masashi Koizuka credited as co-director, Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Ryousuke Nakamura is both the episode director and storyboard writer. The opening theme is Red Swan by X JAPAN feat. HYDE and the ending theme is Akatsuki no Requiem by Linked Horizon.
The three main characters in the show are: Eren Yeager played by Yuki Kaji, Mikasa Ackerman played by Yui Ishikawa and Armin Arlert played by Marina Inoue. Wit Studio animates this project, Funimation has the English license and Kodansha produces it. The third season started airing on July 2018 and will take its long break after today's episode. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]