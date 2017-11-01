Sign In
Fans Weigh In: Worst Live-Action Adaptations Ranked!
Goo Ranking reveals what fans really think about these live-action anime and manga adaptations. Check out the list and tell us if you agree!
Live-action adaptations are gaining in popularity, but some of the finished products are falling flat with fans.
Goo Ranking
asked it's readers to vote for the worst anime and manga adaptations, and some of the results may surprise you!
We've got the top ten worst for you here:
10. Wolf Girl and Black Prince (142 votes)
9. Your Lie in April (163 votes)
8. Gatchaman (185 votes)
7. Devilman (192 votes)
6. Space Battleship Yamato (200 votes)
5. Terra Formars (353 votes)
4. KochiKame the Movie (373 votes)
3. Lupin III (396 votes)
2. Black Butler (419 votes)
And the winner (loser?) by more than 200 votes!
1. Attack on Titan (623 votes)
Have fans lost their minds!? Tell us what you think!
You can head on over to
Goo Ranking
for the complete list.
