First Look at Awesome ATTACK on TITAN Funko Pop Toys

If you're looking to get your hands on some great-looking Attack on Titan funko pop toys, then have a look at these new ones Entertainment Earth.

If there’s one thing we like over all the nonsense available for us to purchase, it would have to be Funko Pop action figures. They are so cute we can’t help but drool over them, especially when they are in Attack on Titan form.



Yes, that’s right, Funko Pop is planning to release a new wave of Attack on Titan action figures in the near future, and they are all about Kenny, Christa, Ymir, Hange, and Erwin. Out good friend Kenny is no more, but he’ll live on as a Funko Pop.



We understand that interested fans can pre-order the new toys via the official website right now for the cool price of $10.99 each. That’s a bit expensive, to be honest, but that’s the cost of Funko Pop action figures these days when they are brand new.

Here’s the official description:

"Join the Scout Regiment on a mission to study and ultimately defeat the Titans. It’s a dangerous mission as Pop! Erwin Smith with his missing arm eaten by a Titan can tell you. Section Commander of the Scout Regiment, Hange Zoë relies on curiosity and scientific background to help minimize fear. Ymir might have mixed feelings on the subject, considering that she’s capable of adopting a Titan form. Christa has her work cut out for her trying to help people in need in a world full of danger and desperation. And Kenny rounds out the series!"



The Attack on Titan manga is coming to an end soon, which means, the anime is not far off. We expect next season to be the last one, and it will likely be a sad experience for all fans. After all, many of us have invested a lot in this story and its characters, but at the same time, we’re happy the author has no plans to stretch the story in similar ways to Naruto and One Piece.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE