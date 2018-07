Incredible New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released Ahead Of Sunday Premiere

X Japan j-rock band member Yoshiki has taken to Twitter to reveal his OP theme song for Attack on Titan season 3, titled "Red Swan."

For many Attack on Titan fans, an important staple of the series is its rockin' opening themes and "Red Swan" looks to be a worthy addition. Yoshiki, of the J-rock band X Japan, performed the OP, along with HYDE.Crunchyroll also revealed that the season 3 simulcast will begin streaming at 2 PM EST on July 22.Funimation will be streaming a simuldub as well. New episodes will begin airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami on August 18.The first episode for the Studio WIT adaptation already premiered a few weeks back at Anime Expo.