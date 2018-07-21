 Incredible New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released Ahead Of Sunday Premiere
Attack On Titan Headlines Pictures

Incredible New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released Ahead Of Sunday Premiere

Incredible New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released Ahead Of Sunday Premiere

X Japan j-rock band member Yoshiki has taken to Twitter to reveal his OP theme song for Attack on Titan season 3, titled "Red Swan."

MarkJulian | 7/21/2018
Filed Under: "Attack On Titan"
For many Attack on Titan fans, an important staple of the series is its rockin' opening themes and "Red Swan" looks to be a worthy addition. Yoshiki, of the J-rock band X Japan, performed the OP, along with HYDE.

Crunchyroll also revealed that the season 3 simulcast will begin streaming at 2 PM EST on July 22.

Funimation will be streaming a simuldub as well. New episodes will begin airing on Cartoon Network's Toonami on August 18.

The first episode for the Studio WIT adaptation already premiered a few weeks back at Anime Expo.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...