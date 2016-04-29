New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Poster Shows Off The Badass Survey Corps
In addition to the new poster and simulcast premiere date, the official website for Attack on Titan has revealed that Link Horizon, Sound Horizon offshoot Linked Horizon will return to provide a new OP.
Alongside a brand new poster, Funimation has revealed that their simulcast of Attack on Titan season 2 begins on April 1. Wait...is that a brand new Titan form in the upper left corner?!!!?!
Where does the long-awaited second season of Attack on Titan rank on your list of most anticipated shows for Spring 2017? The new season is absolutely stacked and will include:
And the above titles are just the sequels! There are a ton of new adaptations and original animes premiering that are sure to grab a lot of attention including Starting the Magical Book from Zero, Clockwork Planet, Fukumenkei Noise, Re: Creators and Sakurada Reset. It's quite possible that this might be the most highly-acclaimed new anime season of the last decade!
Attack on Titan season 2
My Hero Academia season 2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria
Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond
Berserk season 2
ABOUT ATTACK ON TITAN:
Centuries ago, mankind was slaughtered to near extinction by monstrous humanoid creatures called titans, forcing humans to hide in fear behind enormous concentric walls. What makes these giants truly terrifying is that their taste for human flesh is not born out of hunger but what appears to be out of pleasure. To ensure their survival, the remnants of humanity began living within defensive barriers, resulting in one hundred years without a single titan encounter. However, that fragile calm is soon shattered when a colossal titan manages to breach the supposedly impregnable outer wall, reigniting the fight for survival against the man-eating abominations.
After witnessing a horrific personal loss at the hands of the invading creatures, Eren Yeager dedicates his life to their eradication by enlisting into the Survey Corps, an elite military unit that combats the merciless humanoids outside the protection of the walls. Based on Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga, Shingeki no Kyojin follows Eren, along with his adopted sister Mikasa Ackerman and his childhood friend Armin Arlert, as they join the brutal war against the titans and race to discover a way of defeating them before the last walls are breached.
ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Synopsis
Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!
ATTACK ON TITAN MANGA ARCS
Season one of Attack on Titan aired from April-September 2013 for a 25-episode run. It adapted the first 8 volumes of Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga. The first season was then truncated into two compilation films, which were released in 2014 and 2015.
A second season was confirmed back in November 2014 and given an initial premiere date of 2016, however, before long, it became obvious that WIT wasn't close to meeting that date.
