The ATTACK ON TITAN: LOST GIRLS Spin-Off Novels Receive 3-Episode Anime OAD
The 23rd volume of the Attack on Titan manga revealed that the next two volumes will include a special extra when they're released in December 2017 and April 2018. The bundles will include an OAD (Original Anime DVD) adaptation of Hiroshi Seko's Attack on Titan: Lost Girls spinoff novel which was released in Japan in 2014 and chronicles the back history of Mikasa and Annie.
The long-awaited second season of Attack on Titan just wrapped its simulcast on Crunchyroll and a third season is set to be released in 2018.
Given the latter's prominence in the second season of the anime and the role the former will play in sesaon 3, the timing of this project couldn't come at a better time. The 24th volume will focus on Annie while the 25th volume will focus on Mikasa.
Season 3 of the anime is confirmed to be released some time in 2018 (likely in the Spring).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]