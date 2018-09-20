AVATAR: LAST AIRBENDER Live Action Remake for Netflix Production Begins 2019

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix due to a planned live action remake. We're not sure when we'll get to see it, but we do know production begins next year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a live-action remake on Netflix, and as expected, fans are super excited. Folks are hoping that this new live-action take will remove the bad taste of the one directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

That movie has a 6 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so that should give you an idea of how terrible it is. Don’t believe us? Well, you can go on ahead and watch it yourself, but such a move is not recommended.

OK, so with the big announcement made, when can we expect to watch this show on Netflix? From what we have gathered, the plan is to begin production in 2019, though we’re not certain how far into the year.

Depending on the exact date production begins in 2019, fans may have to wait until the end of the year or until 2020. We doubt folks will have to wait until an entire year to watch the live-action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but anything is possible.

Here’s what co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko had to say in a statement:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

Let us hope the new series is much better than the live-action movie than almost ended the career of M. Night Shyamalan.