AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Will Reportedly Be The Basis Of An Upcoming Line Of Funko Pop! Bobbleheads
Despite that the Avatar: The Last Airbender series was brought to an end a decade ago, it's seen quite a resuregence as of late. Just yesterday, Netflix announced that they're teaming up with the animated show's original creators to adapt it into a live-action series and, not only that, now it has seemingly been revealed that the Nickelodeon show is also being adapted into Funko Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads.
A supposed leak seems to confirm that Funko are developing a line of Pop! bobbleheads based on the lead characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Hit the jump to find out more info...
Credible aggregators of Funko related news, Serlent Pops and Funko Finderz both recently posted a picture on Instagram which seems to confirm that the trinket-manufacturer are planning to release a line of their immensely popular bobbleheads based on The Last Airbender.
As you can see in the image below, Funko are reportedly working on Pop!s based on the following characters:
Aang with Momo
Appa
Iroh with Tea
Katara
Sokka
Toph
Zuko
Fans of Funko have long been advocating for bobbleheads based on the animated series - it seems that their wish has finally come true. There isn't currently any more information on this, nor is their any confirmation, but simply speculating; you'd think that the Pop! of Appa would be one of their rarer "oversized" models, and this may just wishful thinking, but a variant of Aang which glows in the dark would be awesome.
What do you think of the supposed leak? Would you like to see a line of Funko Pop!s based on Avatar: The Last Airbender?
