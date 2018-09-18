AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Will Reportedly Be The Basis Of An Upcoming Line Of Funko Pop! Bobbleheads

A supposed leak seems to confirm that Funko are developing a line of Pop! bobbleheads based on the lead characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender . Hit the jump to find out more info...

Despite that the Avatar: The Last Airbender series was brought to an end a decade ago, it's seen quite a resuregence as of late. Just yesterday, Netflix announced that they're teaming up with the animated show's original creators to adapt it into a live-action series and, not only that, now it has seemingly been revealed that the Nickelodeon show is also being adapted into Funko Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads.



Credible aggregators of Funko related news, Serlent Pops and Funko Finderz both recently posted a picture on Instagram which seems to confirm that the trinket-manufacturer are planning to release a line of their immensely popular bobbleheads based on The Last Airbender.



As you can see in the image below, Funko are reportedly working on Pop!s based on the following characters:

Aang with Momo

Appa

Iroh with Tea

Katara

Sokka

Toph

Zuko

Fans of Funko have long been advocating for bobbleheads based on the animated series - it seems that their wish has finally come true. There isn't currently any more information on this, nor is their any confirmation, but simply speculating; you'd think that the Pop! of Appa would be one of their rarer "oversized" models, and this may just wishful thinking, but a variant of Aang which glows in the dark would be awesome.



What do you think of the supposed leak? Would you like to see a line of Funko Pop!s based on Avatar: The Last Airbender?