BAKUMATSU Anime Reveals New Promotional Video And Release Date
The official Anime Channel YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming Samurai anime series Bakumatsu. The video is 30 seconds long and gives quick glimpses of the main characters and plot points of the series.
Studio Deen will be in charge of animating the action historical samurai adaptation of the Bakumatsu game. The new series has released a promotional video and info on its cast and release date.
The anime will be broadcasted on the following networks: TBS and BS-TBS. TBS will transmit the series on October 4th and BS-TBS will broadcast it on October 6th.
Masaki Watanabe is directing the series with assistance from Akihiro Saito. Masahiro Yokoya is under series composition, Shimamura Shuichi does the character design, Ryu Kawasaki produces music and Studio Dean animates the project.
The voice cast is the following:
Yuichi Nakamura as Takasugi Shinsaku
Takuya Eguchi as Katsura Kogoro
Miki Shinichiro as Sakamoto Ryoma
Toshiyuki Aya as Hijikata Kozo
Tsubasa Kenaga as Okita Soji
Takuya Sato as Isamu Kondo
Kyoto, Japan. The heroine meets a man who gives her a pocket watch somehow leading to a Torii in a shrine, and suddenly it warps her into the Bakumatsu period. In the world of where there is such a difference in importance of value, she tries to find a way to go back. When she meets a man who has crossed time and says, "I will live for you," a love story between the two blossoms.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]