BAKUMATSU Anime Reveals New Promotional Video And Release Date

Studio Deen will be in charge of animating the action historical samurai adaptation of the Bakumatsu game. The new series has released a promotional video and info on its cast and release date.

The official Anime Channel YouTube channel has uploaded a new promotional video for the upcoming Samurai anime series Bakumatsu. The video is 30 seconds long and gives quick glimpses of the main characters and plot points of the series.



The anime will be broadcasted on the following networks: TBS and BS-TBS. TBS will transmit the series on October 4th and BS-TBS will broadcast it on October 6th.



Masaki Watanabe is directing the series with assistance from Akihiro Saito. Masahiro Yokoya is under series composition, Shimamura Shuichi does the character design, Ryu Kawasaki produces music and Studio Dean animates the project.



The voice cast is the following:

Yuichi Nakamura as

Takasugi Shinsaku

Takuya Eguchi as

Katsura Kogoro

Miki Shinichiro as

Sakamoto Ryoma

Toshiyuki Aya as

Hijikata Kozo

Tsubasa Kenaga as

Okita Soji

Takuya Sato as

Isamu Kondo