BATMAN NINJA Will Be Coming To Netflix Next Month, The Steaming Service Announces In Celebration Of Batman Day

Netflix recently took to Twitter to announce that Batman Ninja will be coming to the streaming service next month - on the 26th. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Batman Day marks the day that we all share our gratitude for DC Comics' main-player. Netflix has by announcing that the anime-esque Batman Ninja will be coming to the streaming service at the end of next month - October 26th to be specific. "I wasn't going to get you anything for #BatmanDay but I couldn't help myself... #BatmanNinja comes to @netflix on 10/26," Netflix tweeted.

I wasn't going to get you anything for #BatmanDay but I couldn't help myself... #BatmanNinja comes to @netflix on 10/26. pic.twitter.com/rZh0HtuVaN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 15, 2018



For those who may not have heard of Batman Ninja; it's basically a crazy reinterpretation of the classic Batman tale - with, as the name would suggest, a dynamic Japanese spin. It's essentially an elseworlds story which asks the question: What would happen if Bats, and his gang of villains, resided in feudal Japan rather than Gotham.



Below is the official synopsis:

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

The talented bunch behind the animated film include some of Japan's most acclaimed: director Jumpei Mizusaki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai), and screenwriters Leo Chu (Supah Ninjas) and Eric Garcia (Afro Samurai).



The voice cast include: Roger Craig Smith (Batman), Tony Hale (The Joker), Grey Griffin (Harley Quinn), Fred Tatasciore (Gorilla Grodd), Yuri Lowenthal (Robin), Adam Croasdell (Nightwing/Alfred), Will Friedle (Red Robin), Tom Kenny (Penguin), and Eric Bauza (Two-Face).



Have you seen Batman Ninja? If not, will you be making use of its availability on Netflix from October 26th onwards?