BERSERK Season 2 Anime Ends With The Cryptic Message "The Story Continues..."

Is this an indication that a third season is on the way? Or are they telling viewers to go read the Berserk manga? No one seems to know...

The 24th and final episode of Studio GEMBA's cgianime aired today and finished with the cryptic message aboe. The staff has not announced a new season so fans and anime news sites alike are confused as to whether the message is teasing a third season or urging viewers to go pick up the manga- ( which incidentally, just went back on hiatus ).The new Berserk anime was streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. An English-dub is airing on Funimation.The anime's 24th episode concluded having almost wrapped up thefrom Kentarou Miura's ongoing dark fantasy manga. it is the fourth of five arcs that have been published to date.If there's clarification on the message provided, stay tuned to Anime Mojo has we''ll quickly update.