We Need a Proper BERSERK: BLACK SWORDSMAN Anime, And We Need It Now

With Netflix going all in to provide a live-action version of One Piece, we the fans of Berserk, demand proper representation of the beloved manga series.

Not too long ago it was revealed that Netflix is working on a live-action take of One Piece, which is awesome. Fans will get to see Monkey D kicking buttocks and causing mayhem, while also doing dumb things. However, the big question is, what about Berserk?



I’m not trying to attack the good folks at Netflix, that’s for sure. But as a huge fan of the Berserk manga and the original 1997 anime, there needs to be a quality take of the Black Swordsman arc. Several studios have tried to revive Berserk over the years, and all have failed miserably. As it stands, then, many fans such as myself are pinning our hopes on Netflix.



There have been many rumors in the past that speak of a potential Netflix series order of the popular Seinen series, but so far, we have seen nothing. But what really got fans all hot and bothered, was the time when Castlevania anime producer made it clear his intentions of working on Berserk for Netflix if given the chance.



The producer in question is called Adi Shankar, and if you have watched Castlevania, then it's very apparent of how good he is. Whether or not he is a perfect fit for Berserk is left to be seen, but we would so love to find out.



With the popular One Piece finally getting its spot on Netflix, we believe its time for the powers that be to stop sitting on their hands and give the fans what we’ve been asking for.



We now live in an era where Netflix is no longer the only streaming platform that is worth using. Amazon is there as well, therefore, we see a lot of room to negotiate. Get it done, and Berserk fans will forever be grateful because we really need this to fill that empty void in our lives.

