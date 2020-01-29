Netflix Officially Orders 10-Episode Live-Action ONE PIECE Series
Netflix has greenlighted One Piece, a live-action series based on the ongoing, best-selling manga titles of all time. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece was first serialized in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, where it remains in publication to this day with 95 volumes and counting.
Tomorrow Studios and Netflix are joining forces to produce a 10-episode, live-action adaptation of Japan's most popular shonen manga series of all-time, One Piece.
Toei Animation's anime adaptation of the manga series began in 1999 and has a staggering 919 episodes to date and is still going strong.
Oda's comments from the Tweet above translate as, "I know I announced the production of this back in 2017, but these things take time!"
"Preparations have been slowly progressing behind the scenes, and it seems that I can finally make the big announcement: Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support!
"This is so encouraging!! How far will the story progress over the 10 episodes of Season 1? Who will be cast!? Please be patient a little longer and stay tuned!!”
Plans for a live-action One Piece series were actually first announced way back in 2017 at a special celebration celebrating the series' 20th Anniversary.
Tomorrow Studios is actually in partnership with Netflix on an adaptation of another popular anime series, Cowboy Bebop. Production on that series was delayed after series star John Chu suffered a serious injury while training.
One Piece has sold a jaw-dropping 462 million manga volumes since 1997. However, for the first time in 12 years, One Piece was out sold by newcomer Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, who amassed just over 12 million in sales to One Piece's 10 million. Still, Demon Slayer has a long ways to go if it wants to catch up with One Piece in total sales.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]