Netflix Officially Orders 10-Episode Live-Action ONE PIECE Series

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live action is in the works! @OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/gnuR5JgmXw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 29, 2020

Netflix has greenlighted, a live-action series based on the ongoing, best-selling manga titles of all time. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda,was first serialized in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, where it remains in publication to this day with 95 volumes and counting.Toei Animation's anime adaptation of the manga series began in 1999 and has a staggering 919 episodes to date and is still going strong.Oda's comments from the Tweet above translate as, "Plans for a live-action One Piece series were actually first announced way back in 2017 at a special celebration celebrating the series' 20th Anniversary.Tomorrow Studios is actually in partnership with Netflix on an adaptation of another popular anime series,. Production on that series was delayed after series star John Chu suffered a serious injury while training.has sold a jaw-dropping 462 million manga volumes since 1997. However, for the first time in 12 years,was out sold by newcomer, who amassed just over 12 million in sales to One Piece's 10 million. Still,has a long ways to go if it wants to catch up within total sales.