BLACK CLOVER: Hit Shonen Series Announces Return After COVID-19 Delay

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread through Japan, many anime series were forced to go on hiatus, including Black Clover . However, it looks like the hiatus is over! Hit the jump for the release date!

In 2015, Yuki Tabata launched the manga series, Black Clover. The series launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and melded the worlds of action and magic into a series about realizing that power can come in the strangest of ways.

The manga has run for 24 volumes and is still continuing to publish new chapters. Aside from print, the franchise has also spanned to various video games, including the 3v3 fighter Jump Force, and anime.

The anime premiered in 2017 through Studio Pierrot, with 132 episodes and counting! The anime has made its way to the streaming service, Crunchyroll and its English dub have released on Funimation and the Toonami programming block from Adult Swim!

As the most recent series was airing, the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout the world, making its way to Japan. The virus forced various businesses and projects to halt work for a period of time, including Black Clover. However, the long wait is officially over!

According to the latest issues if Weekly Shonen Jump, Black Clover is officially returning with episode 133, this July! Now is a great time to catch up on the past episodes and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Asta and Yuno are orphans raised in the outskirts of the Clover Kingdom. In a world where people are born with magic, Asta was born without any. In contrast, Yuno was born a prodigy with above average magic power and the talent to control it. Additionally, in their coming of age ceremony, Yuno receives a rare four-leaf clover grimoire, like the original Magic Emperor. On the other hand, Asta received a tattered grimoire where a Devil lies within, a five-leaf clover grimoire.

The story follows Asta and Yuno as they crawl their way up the ladder of the Clover Kingdom's Order of the Magic Knights, in the midst of scrutiny by the nobles, to become the Magic Emperor. However, the title is only preserved for a single mage. Who will attain the coveted title of the strongest mage in the kingdom, Asta or Yuno?



Black Clover returns on July 7th!