Episode 23 of BLACK CLOVER Is Driving Fans Wild Around The World
Fans of Black Clover are falling head over heels for the latest episode. It's not surprising because many fans have decided to stick with the series despite its slow start when it first came on the scene.
Black Clover has gotten much better than the earlier days, and the fans have come to realize this, especially with the release of Episode 93.
Today, the majority of fans will argue that Black Clover is one of the best anime series on the air today, and who can say no to these guys? Things got even more interesting for the series with the 93rd episode that was recently aired.
You see, fans are calling Episode 93 the best looking one ever, and you know what? They are 100 percent correct. Seeing the impressive battle between Vangeance and Wizard King Julius was something else to behold. It goes to show that the animators are improving in key areas, and that's great for the future of Black Clover.
Unfortunately, the episode did not end on a happy note, and that alone is one of the main reasons why fans cant wait to see what happens in Episode 94 where things are bound to go sideways, still.
Here are some of the things the fans are saying on Twitter about Episode 93 so far:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]