BLEACH 20th Anniversary Project And Tite Kubo's New Work To Be Unveiled During March 21 Livestream
With AnimeJapan2020 canceled, Weekly Shonen Jump and mangaka Tite Kubo have been forced to develop alternate plans for the unveiling of Kubo's new work and a special 20th Anniversary project for Bleach. The two announcements will now be made during a special livestream on March 21, which kicks off at 9:45AM JPT (which is actually March 20 8:45 PM EST).
Before AnimeJapan 2020s cancelation, Tite Kubo was expected to unveil his next project while Weekly Shonen Jump planned to pull back the curtain on a special 20th-anniversary project for Bleach.
The Bleach 20th anniversary project also has a special website with a countdown to the livestream on it : https://bleach-20th-anniversary.com/
Most Bleach fans expect the special 20th anniversary project for the series to be a continuation or reboot of the anime. Theories on Kubo's new project are a little more varied. Everything from a manga adaptation of the novels Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World to a full-fledged ongoing series for Kubo's previously released one-shot, Burn the Witch (which focused on the Western version of Soul Society).
The livestream will have both a Japanese feed:
and an English feed:
AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled over concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
BLEACH enjoyed 15 years of serialization from its start in 2001. The editor-in-chief of Shonen Jump and the BLEACH anime voice cast will provide the very first glimpse of this new 20th anniversary project. Information about Tite Kubo's new project will also be revealed!
Guests: Masakazu Morita (Voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Fumiko Orikasa (Voice of Rukia Kuchiki), Ryotaro Okiayu (Voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), Hiroyuki Nakano (Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief), Yoshiyuki Hirai of America Zarigani (MC)
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]