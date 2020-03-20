BLEACH Spinoff BURN THE WITCH Headed For Manga Serialization And TV Anime

Tite Kubo's 2018 one-shot Burn the Witch, (which turned out to be a surprise spinoff of Bleach) will become a serialized manga in Weekly Shonen Jump and receive an anime adaptation this Fall.

We have more exciting, Bleach-related news from a leaked copy of the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. In addition to a new season of the Bleach anime, the Burn the Witch one-shot manga will be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump starting this Summer. An anime adaptation of the series is set to follow in the Fall.

For those that don't recall, Burn the Witch was a special one-shot that Tite Kubo created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2018. The final pages of the one-shot surprised Kubo fans by revealing that the series was set in the same world of Bleach. Specifically, Burn the Witch is set in the Western region of Soul Society while Bleach is set in the Eastern region. Based on this geography, the clothing, architecture and folklore in Burn the Witch will have more of a North America/Europe vibe as opposed to Bleach's Japanese aesthetic. Also, Burn the Witch is set 12 years after the very last manga chapter of Bleach so not only is it possible for our favorite soul reapers to cameo but it's not out of the question for the children of Ichigo and Orihime or Renji and Rukia to appear.

As we reported on the confirmation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Bleach adaptation, the official livestream from Weekly Shonen Jump and Tite Kubo is currently scheduled for tonight (8:45 PM est). However, with the worldwide issues currently centered on the COVID-19 coronavirus, it's possible that the livestream could be pushed or altered in some fashion. Keep it locked to AnimeMojo as we'll have up to the minute coverage on tonight's presentation..

BURN THE WITCH is a one-shot manga by Tite Kubo released in the July 16th, 2018 edition of Shonen Jump, detailing a day in the lives of two witches working for the Western Branch of Soul Society, located in Reverse London. It is the first work he has released since the last chapter of Bleach was released in Shonen Jump on August 22nd, 2016, and takes place in the same world as his previous work, set 12 years after the Quincy Blood War and 2 years after the events of chapter 686.