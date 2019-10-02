Cartoon Network's Toonami To Cut Back Programming Starting Later This Month

Later this month, Toonami will be losing an hour of programming. Continue on to check out the new lineup and see what shows are staying and what's leaving...

Despite debuting the third season of SAO, Sword Art Online: Alicization tonight (February 09), Toonami will be cutting its programming block by 1 hour, from 11PM - 4AM.



The lineup now consists of:



11 - Dragon Ball Super

11:30 - Boruto

Midnight - My Hero Academia

12:30 - SAO: Alicization

1 - Megalobox

1:30 - Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable

2 - Black Clover

2:30 - Hunter x Hunter

3 - Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 - Attack on Titan



SAO: Alicization slides into the slot previously held by Mob Psycho 100. The lost hour sees Pop Team Epic and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans dropped from the rotation. Time will tell whether the shortening of Toonami was due to viewership or because of a lack of new shows to air.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE