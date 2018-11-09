Character Design And Release Date Revealed For IRODUKU SEKAI NO ASHITA KARA

The official P.A. Works website unveiled more details about the original anime of Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara. Specifically, the character designs as well as the premiere date of the series, which will take place on October 5th through the TBS chain.



Later, the anime will be broadcasted on other Japanese networks such as MBS, BS-TBS and AT-X among others. Amazon Prime Video will offer the same simulcast for the rest of the world, with the exception of China.



The character design and the cast is as follows:



Kaori Ishihara as Hitomi Tsukishiro

Kaede Hondo as Kohaku Tsukishiro

Shoya Chiba as Sho Aoi

Seiji Maeda as Sho Yamabuki

Nao Toyama as Kurumi Kawai

Kana Ichinose as Asagi Kazeno

Ayumu Murase