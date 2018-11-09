Character Design And Release Date Revealed For IRODUKU SEKAI NO ASHITA KARA
Studio P.A. Works' original drama anime, Irozuku Sekai no Ashita kara, has revealed the designs for its characters as well as the official release date of the series. Here is what we know so far.
The official P.A. Works website unveiled more details about the original anime of Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara. Specifically, the character designs as well as the premiere date of the series, which will take place on October 5th through the TBS chain.
Kaori Ishihara as Hitomi Tsukishiro
Later, the anime will be broadcasted on other Japanese networks such as MBS, BS-TBS and AT-X among others. Amazon Prime Video will offer the same simulcast for the rest of the world, with the exception of China.
The character design and the cast is as follows:
Kaede Hondo as Kohaku Tsukishiro
Shoya Chiba as Sho Aoi
Seiji Maeda as Sho Yamabuki
Nao Toyama as Kurumi Kawai
Kana Ichinose as Asagi Kazeno
Ayumu Murase
The artists responsible for providing the opening and closing theme of Iroduku Sekai no Ashita kara have also been revealed. The female rock band Haruka to Miyuki are responsible for putting the song to the opening, while the singer Nagi Yanagi does the same with the theme of the ending.
Toshiya Shinohara (A Lull in the Sea, Black Butler, The Book of Bantorra) directs this anime for P.A. Works. Yuuko Kakihara is in charge of the script while Yuki Akiyama (GLASSLIP, Charlotte) performs the duties of chief animation director and Fly (Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park) is the author of the character designs. Other people involved in the project are:
Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki
Art Supervisor: Junichi Higashi
Director of photography: Tomo Namiki, Yoshimitsu Tomiya
Designer of color: Naomi Nakano
3D Director: Taichi Kiritani
Sound Director: Yo Yamada
