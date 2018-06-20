Check Out The Brand New Teaser For The NARUTO Live-Action Project

Ok, you might be confused as to what is going on with the Naruto live-action projects. Hollywood is doing one and Japan is doing another one. This is the latest footage from Japan's feature.

The live-action feature for Japan will premiere this month and the new trailer gives us footage to analyze. Unlike Hollywood, Japan will present Naruto on an avant-garde theater.



The clip is really short, not even a minute in length but it can still show a good amount of Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. They look way older than the anime here and have crazy makeup. In the end we get the iconic charge-at-each-other scene, where they have their justu ready to go.



If you are asking yourself what did you just see, this is called Kabuki theater. It is a Japanese popular drama with singing and dancing performed in a highly stylized manner. A rich blend of music, dance, mime, staging and costuming, it has been a major theatrical form in Japan for almost four centuries.



A brief synopsis of Naruto:



Twelve years before the start of the series, the Nine-Tails attacked Konohagakure destroying much of the village and taking many lives. The leader of the village, the Fourth Hokage sacrificed his life to seal the Nine-Tails into a newborn, Naruto Uzumaki.



So, what do you think of this unique project? Naruto: Shippuden has completed and can be found on Crunchyroll.