Check Out The Brand New Teaser For The NARUTO Live-Action Project
Ok, you might be confused as to what is going on with the Naruto live-action projects. Hollywood is doing one and Japan is doing another one. This is the latest footage from Japan's feature.
The live-action feature for Japan will premiere this month and the new trailer gives us footage to analyze. Unlike Hollywood, Japan will present Naruto on an avant-garde theater.
The clip is really short, not even a minute in length but it can still show a good amount of Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. They look way older than the anime here and have crazy makeup. In the end we get the iconic charge-at-each-other scene, where they have their justu ready to go.
If you are asking yourself what did you just see, this is called Kabuki theater. It is a Japanese popular drama with singing and dancing performed in a highly stylized manner. A rich blend of music, dance, mime, staging and costuming, it has been a major theatrical form in Japan for almost four centuries.
A brief synopsis of Naruto:
Twelve years before the start of the series, the Nine-Tails attacked Konohagakure destroying much of the village and taking many lives. The leader of the village, the Fourth Hokage sacrificed his life to seal the Nine-Tails into a newborn, Naruto Uzumaki.
So, what do you think of this unique project? Naruto: Shippuden has completed and can be found on Crunchyroll.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]