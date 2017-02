Check Out The WOLF'S RAIN Opening And Ending Sequences

Check out the amazing and wonderful WOLF'S RAIN anime Opening And Ending Sequences and be sure to let us know what you think about it!





The series is now available on

FUNimation released the opening and closing sequences for the classic anime series Wolf's Rain. The series revolves around a pack of wolves that can guise themselves as humans. Join them in their journey to find a new home!The series is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD







About Wolf's Rain:



Paradise—a legend, a myth, and a hopeless dream in a world that has become a wasteland. It is not meant for everyone, only the wolves thought to be extinct yet still roam the lands. When the Flower Maiden awakens, the path to the end will open. Kiba and his newly formed pack must travel the Earth, facing unknown dangers, to find the door to Paradise.

