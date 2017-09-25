Check Out This Amazing Life-Size Unicorn GUNDAM Statue At Odaiba
The press preview event for the life-size (about 24 meters tall) statue of RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the Mobile Suite Unicorn Gundam OVA series was held in the front of Diver City Tokyo in Odaiba on September 23.
Several Japanese media, including The Japan Times, Oricon News, and Netlabo, have posted video reports showing the huge and life-sized unicorn Gundam. Hit the jump to watch it now!
For the ceremony, Kouki Uchiyama, the voice actor of the anime's protagonist Banagher Links, newly recorded lines written by the original novel writer Harutoshi Fukui, and the soundtrack composer Hiroyuki Sawano provided a new song "Cage" as Sawano Hiroyuki. Also at the event, Sunrise's President Yasuo Miyagawa confirmed that "a new project" of the Unicorn Gundam will be announced next spring.
Here is an official tweet showing the band and the statue in preparation.
Here is a video of the unicorn Gundam transforming and doing its thing!
Here is an official trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans, which is one of the newest in the Mobile Suit Gundam series. What are your thoughts on the article and video? How badly do you want to see this statue in real life? Let us know in the comments below!
