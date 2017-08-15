Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

College Researchers Create AI That Self Renders Anime Character Designs

Perhaps the Terminator film franchise would have turned out a lot different if Skynet had been created for this world-changing purpose?

MarkJulian | 8/15/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: The Next Web
Researchers at Fudan University, Carnegie Mellon University, Tongji University and Stony Brook University have all collaborated on a project to create an artificial intelligence that can produce a pretty detailed anime character illustration based on a variety of unique character traits input by the user.  With this research, it's thought that manga illustrators might one day have A.I. assistants instead of other humans as the next goal is to include input for what the A.I. created characters are doing. That would certainly be one way to cut costs and ensure that deadlines are met!

The researchers even have a test website up and running at http://make.girls.moe/  that you can tryout for yourself.  If you have some programming talent of your own and are curious about how the research team created the A.I., the source code is available HERE at Github.
