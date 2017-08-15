College Researchers Create AI That Self Renders Anime Character Designs
Researchers at Fudan University, Carnegie Mellon University, Tongji University and Stony Brook University have all collaborated on a project to create an artificial intelligence that can produce a pretty detailed anime character illustration based on a variety of unique character traits input by the user. With this research, it's thought that manga illustrators might one day have A.I. assistants instead of other humans as the next goal is to include input for what the A.I. created characters are doing. That would certainly be one way to cut costs and ensure that deadlines are met!
Perhaps the Terminator film franchise would have turned out a lot different if Skynet had been created for this world-changing purpose?
The researchers even have a test website up and running at http://make.girls.moe/ that you can tryout for yourself. If you have some programming talent of your own and are curious about how the research team created the A.I., the source code is available HERE at Github.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]