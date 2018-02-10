CRUNCHYROLL Announces The Final FAIRY TAIL Anime Along With Others For Their Upcoming Fall Anime List
The fall anime season is upon us, which means more anime! Crunchyroll has recently begun announcing the anime shows that they will be streaming this fall season. Check out the full list down below!
Between the Sky and Sea
Between the Sky and Sea Synopsis: Fish suddenly disappeared on Earth.
The Ministry of Fisheries has initiated the experimental program of creating ‘Aquatic Orbs’, farming fish in encapsulated bodies of water in space. Six girls are selected as candidates to become fishers who will go into space to catch new species of fish.
From Onomichi City to the cosmos, this is the story of aspiring girls aiming to be Space Fishers!
Run with the Wind
Run with the Wind Synopsis: The story centers on the Tokyo-Hakone Round-Trip College Ekiden Race or "Hakone Ekiden," one of the biggest university marathon relay races in Japan. The race is held every year on January 2-3 and goes between Tokyo and Hakone and back, for a total run of 217.9 km (about 135.4 miles).
Anima Yell!
Anima Yell! Synopsis: Hatogaya Kohane falls in love with cheerleading at the end of middle school, and begins a cheerleading club in high school with Arima Hizume and Saruwatari Uki. The positive, hard-working girls will be sure to cheer you up!
Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood.
Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood. Synopsis: When human girl Amano Akari is rescued by vampire Sophie Twilight, it's love at first sight. Infatuation quickly turns to cohabitation as Sophie reluctantly welcomes Amano as her new roommate. Despite her vampire status, Sophie never attacks humans, instead ordering blood and anime merchandise online like any ordinary human shopper. Sink your teeth into this modern vampire comedy!
Here is the full list of all the shows that Crunchyroll will be showing this fall:
Radiant
Radiant Synopsis: Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.
Golden Kamuy Season 2
Golden Kamuy Synopsis: he story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!
Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master
Senran Kagura: Shinovi Master Synopsis: Asuka and her friends may look like any other girls at Hanzo Academy, but they’re secretly studying the ancient art of Ninjutsu! While other students do their homework, Asuka and the gang push their beautiful bodies to the breaking point in pursuit of their perfect form. Life is one sexy sparring session after another until a Deviously Demented rival clan of evil ninjas ambushes the Hanzo hotties – and steals their sacred ninja scroll. Faced with their toughest – and most well-rounded – enemies ever, Asuka and her fellow Deadly Divas will have to go further than they’ve ever gone before to prove they’ve mastered the art of full frontal combat!
Double Decker! Doug & Kirill
Double Decker! Doug & Kirill Synopsis: The city state of Lisvalletta. Two suns rise above this city, and the people here live peaceful lives, but in the shadows crime and illegal drugs run rampant. Among them is the dangerous, highly lethal drug "Anthem" which casts a dark shadow over the city. The SEVEN-O Special Crime Investigation Unit specializes in cracking down on Anthem. This unit operates in two man "buddy" teams in what's called the "Double Decker System" to tackle the problem. Doug Billingham is a seasoned investigator, and joining him is Kirill Vrubel, whose abilities are mysterious and unknown.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Synopsis: Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.
Anime Crimes Division Season 2
Anime Crimes Division Synopsis: In Neo Otaku City, there are two kinds of people. The kind of people that can recite the Sailor Moon theme song from memory in the original Japanese, and the kind that don't belong there. When someone commits a crime against anime, they don't call the police. They call: the Anime Crimes Division.
RErideD - Derrida, who leaps through time
RErideD - Derrida, who leaps through time Synopsis: In 2050 engineer Derrida Yvain is famous for his contribution to "Autonomous Machine DZ," at his father's company, Rebuild. But when he and his colleague Nathan discover a dangerous flaw in their creation, their warnings go ignored. The next day after Nathan's daughter Mage's birthday party, the group barely escapes an attack by unknown forces, leading to Derrida's unwitting captivity in cryogenic stasis. Ten years later, he emerges in a world at war with the mechanical lifeforms he helped create. Now, he fights to survive his nightmare future to make good his promise to "Take care of Mage."
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Synopsis: Phantom Blood In ancient Mexico, people of Aztec had prospered. They had historic and strange "Stone Mask". It was a miraculous mask which brings eternal life and the power of authentic ruler. But the mask suddenly disappeared. A long time after that, in late 19th centuries when the thought and life of people were suddenly changing, Jonathan Joestar met with Dio Brando―. They spend time together through boyhood to youth, and the "Stone Mask" brings curious fate to them―.
Zombie Land Saga
Zombie Land Saga Synopsis: An everyday morning. Everyday music. Everyday me. The peace that these seven girls enjoyed is suddenly destroyed. You die, fester, and then become a zombie...
Ace Attorney
Ace Attorney Synopsis: Adapted from the popular video game franchise, Ace Attorney follows rookie lawyer Naruhodo Ryuuichi (Phoenix Wright) and his assistant Mayoi (Maya) as he defends his clients in a court of law. With limited evidence and logic as his only weapon, can Naruhodo turn the case around when all the odds are stacked against him?
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Sword Art Online: Alicization Synopsis: In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. However, if they die in the game, they die in real life. Their struggle for survival starts now...
Goblin Slayer
Goblin Slayer Synopsis: A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next...
Fairy Tail
Fairy Tail Synopsis: The story follows a teenage girl named Lucy Heartfilla who is determined to join the notorious magical Fairy Tail Guild. During a daring rescue, she encounters Natsu who is part of the guild and eventually offers her a place. They become teammates performing various missions for the Fairy Tail Guild. Be prepared for an action-packed adventure!
Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers (season 2)
Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers Synopsis: What happens when you then take Gen Urobuchi from Nitroplus and partner him with Pili International Media, the company responsible for the glove puppetry media with the highest production values? The result is a miraculous collaboration. The result is an all-new wuxia fantasy series, with Gen Urobuchi providing the premise, screenplay, and series composition, and Pili handling the filming and production: Thunderbolt Fantasy!
Jingai-san no Yome
Jingai-san no Yome Synopsis: Hinowa Tomari, a completely ordinary high school boy, is summoned by his homeroom teacher one day and informed that he's been selected to become the wife of a mysterious creature called Kanenogi. Despite their uncertainty, the new couple registers their marriage... and starts a surprisingly happy new life together?! And thus the sugary-sweet married life of the soft, fluffy Jingai-san and the ordinary high school boy begins!
Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary
Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary Synopsis: The childhood friends of Yu, Ning and Zhou are separated from each other in an attack by the Taibai army. Yu and Ning are Taibai with performances of their sword art, but Zhou has ended up serving as a copper and wood slave. While the two sisters, Yu and Ning, move across the country and come into contact with the rebels, Zhou is working in the Taibai system. Will the old friends soon become enemies?
Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight
Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight Synopsis: The story is set in the 15th century, during the Hundred Years’ War between France and England over the succession to the French throne. Montmorency, the son of a noble, immerses himself in the studies of magic and alchemy at a royal knight training school. However, following France’s crushing defeat at Agincourt, the school is dissolved. Having lost everything and now a wanted man, Montmorency, who had just become an alchemist, encounters a mysterious village girl named Jeanne.
Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis 2
Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis 2 Synopsis: The year is 193X in Shanghai, the city where lives are valued least. The rivalry between the two factions controlling the underworld, the Green Gang and Red Flower Gang, reaches its peak and is nearing its end with a Green Gang victory. The individuals responsible for the revival of the Green Gang, Kasumi Kenshiro and Yu-Ling, are enjoying a brief rest from the conflict. Meanwhile, in Harbin, Liu Fei-yan and Erika Arendt are carefully transporting something. With their course set for Shanghai, they are headed to meet French intelligence officer Charles de Guise.
Space Battleship Tiramisu ZWEI
Space Battleship Tiramisu ZWEI Synopsis: The Earth Union is locked in a massive galactic war. Aboard the Space Battleship Tiramisu, ace pilot Subaru Ichinose carries the fate of humanity on his shoulders. Life for Subaru is tough. But nothing relieves tension quite like launching an all-out food-based assault on his own face. Snug as a bug in a rug, Subaru soothingly unwinds in his personal mecha, “Durandal F,” as bliss overtakes him.
What are your thoughts on the current list of everything that will be coming this fall? Which show are you most excited for? Let us know what your thoughts are by leaving a comment in the comments section down below!
