CRUNCHYROLL'S International Anime Dubs Are Officially Launching Today

Crunchyroll Premium Members will be the first to be able to watch the foreign language dubs of Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers-, Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches and Schwarzes Marken beginning today November 16th at 11:00AM Pacific Time. Free users will be able to view these series with the foreign language dubs at later time next week on November 23rd.Only a few of the selected series in the Crunchyroll catalog will have foreign language dubs available on a region-specific basis. The first foreign language dub being offered starts with Spanish. Besides Spanish, dubs for Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French are also planned for the future. The first wave of titles with foreign language dub availability are listed below.Schwarzes MarkenYamada-kun And The Seven WitchesRokka -Braves of the Six Flowers-The foreign language dubs for Schwarzes Marken will be available to users in the respective territories for each language, meaning that users outside the defined territories will not be able to view the series with the additional dubs as an option. For example, Latin America will only get the Spanish dub, Brazil will only get the Portuguese dub, and French and German speaking territories will only get access to the French and German dub, respectively.To answer the most frequent question on this initiative, on whether fans outside of the target markets would be able to sample and enjoy the dubs: the foreign language dubs of Rokka and Yamada-kun will be available to users in the following territoriesRokka: Worldwide excluding AsiaYamada-kun: USA, Canada, Central and South America (including the Caribbean), South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa