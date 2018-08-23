What We Want From DEATH NOTE 2 When It Comes out on Netflix

Netflix is preparing to deliver the second movie of Death Note to eager fans. Here we decide to find out why folks should return to this series

Not everyone seems to enjoy the Death Note series that is currently available on Netflix. For starters, most of the main characters are quite different from the anime and the manga, and to make matters worse, it wasn’t as good.

Still, that doesn’t mean Death Note is unwatchable because, from my point of view, it was a lot of fun despite the differences. If you want an accurate telling of the story with Japanese characters, then go on ahead and watch the Japanese movie.

Now, while the Netflix Original Death Note series didn’t surpass expectations, the ending did allude to a second season. Fans weren’t certain if Netflix would sanction a season 2, but from what we can tell, it seems a second season is on the cards.

A recent report from The Hollywood Report claims work is being done on Death Note season 2, and Greg Russo is currently writing the script.

Hopefully, the script is much better than the first because the potential is there for Death Note on Netflix, to become something to remember. Let’s be honest here, the streaming giant doesn’t have many memorable shows outside of House of Cards and the Marvel series that it is likely to lose in the distant future.

The most important thing fans demand from the second season of Death Note is better acting and more focus on the story. You see, Lakeith Lee Stanfield, who plays L, tends to overact sometimes, and it takes you away from the overall experience.

One thing is for certain, the writers must never ask Willem Dafoe to change the way he portrays Ryuk because his acting and overall portrayal of the character is perfect.

Most importantly, the way Light kills people with the Death Note is not interesting at all. The writers should mimic the anime in this regard because Light doesn’t usually go for a blood death.