DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Is Getting Its First Stage Play

If you're a fan of Demon Slayer, then chances are, you will enjoy what the live-action stage play has to offer. So far, the casts look great in their respective costumes.

You may not have known this, but there’s a stage play in the works for Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Not too long ago, the visuals of the casts were revealed, and they look wonderful if you ask us.



From January 18-26, the play will take place at Tokyo at the Tennōzu Ginga Gekijō, and from January 31 to February 2 in the Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe. Shunsuke Wada is expected to compose the music, while Kenichi Suemitsu will direct and script the play.



Right now, the anime series is quite popular among fans, and the same can be said of the manga. The series is now being streamed by Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FunimationNow, while Toonami finally got the chance to show last month on October 12.



If the live-action stage play is a success, we could see the rise of a live-action movie in the future, hopefully.



Visit the source link above to view the cast in all their glory while in costume.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE