DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Wins Big At This Year's NEWTYPE AWARDS

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Bungo Stray Dogs Banana Fish Sarazanmai PERSONA 5 the Animation WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me A Certain Magical Index III Attack on Titan season 3 Sword Art Online: Alicization Kemurikusa

Promare Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection Weathering With You Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (all 3 films) Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl

Tanjirō Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Ash Lynx (Banana Fish) Kirito (Sword Art Online: Alicization) Chūya Nakahara (Bungo Stray Dogs) Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection) Lio Fotia (Promare) Osamu Dazai (Bungo Stray Dogs) Galo Thymos (Promare) Wakaba (Kemurikusa) Shirō Emiya (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)

Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Sakura Matō (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly) Kyōka Izumi (Bungo Stray Dogs) Asuna (Sword Art Online: Alicization) Saber (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly) C.C. (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection) Lucia Fex (Promare) Rin (Kemurikusa) Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card) Alice Synthesis Thirty (Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Gurenka (LiSA-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OP) Encore (Mamoru Miyano - Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Kingdom) Love of Setuna (GRANRODEO - Bungo Stray Dogs OP)

Natsuki Hanae Yuma Uchida Mamoru Miyano

Aki Kito Mikako Komatsu Violet Sumire

Haruo Totozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Imaishi Hiroyuki (Promere) Takeshi Furuta and Tomoka Nagaoka (Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Kingdom)

Promere - Kiyama Shiget Code Geass Revivial of Lelouch - Eiji Nakata, Kenji Teraoka , Akira Yasuda Fafneri The Beyond - Naohiro Washio

Likely, the only thing keepingfrom winning all the awards from Newtype this year was the fact that it didn't release a theatrical film and therefore couldn't compete in that category. However, with the release of themovie set for next year, don't be surprised if the shonen juggernaught sweeps all the categories in 2020.The magazine borrows its name from Mobile Suit Gundam and the introduction of the "new type" of mechas introduced during the Universal Century timeline.Awards were decided based on votes from Newtype subscribers and project were restricted to those released between the Summer 2018 anime season (July 2018) - Spring 2019 anime season (April 2019).BEST TV ANIMEBEST THEATRICAL ANIME FILMBEST MALE CHARACTERBEST FEMALE CHARACTERBEST THEME SONGBEST VOICE ACTORBEST VOICE ACTRESSBEST DIRECTORBEST MECHA DESIGN