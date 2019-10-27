DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Wins Big At This Year's NEWTYPE AWARDS
Likely, the only thing keeping Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba from winning all the awards from Newtype this year was the fact that it didn't release a theatrical film and therefore couldn't compete in that category. However, with the release of the Infinity Train movie set for next year, don't be surprised if the shonen juggernaught sweeps all the categories in 2020.
Newtype, a monthly Japanese magazine devoted to anime, manga and otaku culture has revealed the recipients of this year's Newtype Anime Awards and Demon Slayer nearly had a clean sweep.
The magazine borrows its name from Mobile Suit Gundam and the introduction of the "new type" of mechas introduced during the Universal Century timeline.
Awards were decided based on votes from Newtype subscribers and project were restricted to those released between the Summer 2018 anime season (July 2018) - Spring 2019 anime season (April 2019).
BEST TV ANIME
BEST THEATRICAL ANIME FILM
-
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
-
Bungo Stray Dogs
-
Banana Fish
-
Sarazanmai
-
PERSONA 5 the Animation
-
WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me
-
A Certain Magical Index III
-
Attack on Titan season 3
-
Sword Art Online: Alicization
-
Kemurikusa
BEST MALE CHARACTER
-
Promare
-
Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly
-
Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom
-
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
-
Weathering With You
-
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow
-
Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (all 3 films)
-
Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day
-
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
-
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl
BEST FEMALE CHARACTER
-
Tanjirō Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
-
Ash Lynx (Banana Fish)
-
Kirito (Sword Art Online: Alicization)
-
Chūya Nakahara (Bungo Stray Dogs)
-
Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection)
-
Lio Fotia (Promare)
-
Osamu Dazai (Bungo Stray Dogs)
-
Galo Thymos (Promare)
-
Wakaba (Kemurikusa)
-
Shirō Emiya (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)
-
Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
-
Sakura Matō (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)
-
Kyōka Izumi (Bungo Stray Dogs)
-
Asuna (Sword Art Online: Alicization)
-
Saber (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)
-
C.C. (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection)
-
Lucia Fex (Promare)
-
Rin (Kemurikusa)
-
Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card)
-
Alice Synthesis Thirty (Sword Art Online: Alicization)
BEST THEME SONG
BEST VOICE ACTOR
-
Gurenka (LiSA-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OP)
-
Encore (Mamoru Miyano - Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Kingdom)
-
Love of Setuna (GRANRODEO - Bungo Stray Dogs OP)
-
Natsuki Hanae
-
Yuma Uchida
-
Mamoru Miyano
BEST VOICE ACTRESS
BEST DIRECTOR
-
Aki Kito
-
Mikako Komatsu
-
Violet Sumire
-
Haruo Totozaki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
-
Imaishi Hiroyuki (Promere)
-
Takeshi Furuta and Tomoka Nagaoka (Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE Kingdom)
BEST MECHA DESIGN
-
Promere - Kiyama Shiget
-
Code Geass Revivial of Lelouch - Eiji Nakata, Kenji Teraoka , Akira Yasuda
-
Fafneri The Beyond - Naohiro Washio
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]