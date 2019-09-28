 DEMON SLAYER: New Sequel Film Announced After Series End
Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

DEMON SLAYER: New Sequel Film Announced After Series End

DEMON SLAYER: New Sequel Film Announced After Series End

With the end of Demon Slayer just airing, no time was wasted for the announcement of a sequel film. hit he jump to check out whats in store!

marvelfreek94 | 9/28/2019
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
The final episode of Demon Slayer was recently released, leaving many fans to wonder if there would be a continuation or if this was the end of this surprise hit. Well now, fans of the series no longer need to wonder as the series has announced a sequel film, covering the infinite train arc! A teaser was released on the shows Twitter that can be seen below. make sure to check it out below!

Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! While no release date has been revealed we can expect the same cast and crew to return!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...