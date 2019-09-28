DEMON SLAYER: New Sequel Film Announced After Series End
The final episode of Demon Slayer was recently released, leaving many fans to wonder if there would be a continuation or if this was the end of this surprise hit. Well now, fans of the series no longer need to wonder as the series has announced a sequel film, covering the infinite train arc! A teaser was released on the shows Twitter that can be seen below. make sure to check it out below!
With the end of Demon Slayer just airing, no time was wasted for the announcement of a sequel film. hit he jump to check out whats in store!
Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! While no release date has been revealed we can expect the same cast and crew to return!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]