DEMON SLAYER: New Stage Play Announced For The Hit Series

With the positive outcry form fans over the new, hit anime ,; it was only a matter of time before the series would start crossing other media platforms. Now, the series has announced via Twitter that the hit sereis would be getting the stageplay treatment, in Japan. While not much more has been released as to to casting choices, it seems the series wil be in capable produciton hands and is set to release, in Japan, in Tokyo ang Hyogo.Excited for te new play? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and be on the look out as theplay is set to release on January 2020!