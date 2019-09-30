DEMON SLAYER: New Stage Play Announced For The Hit Series
With the positive outcry form fans over the new, hit anime ,Demon Slayer; it was only a matter of time before the series would start crossing other media platforms. Now, the series has announced via Twitter that the hit sereis would be getting the stageplay treatment, in Japan. While not much more has been released as to to casting choices, it seems the series wil be in capable produciton hands and is set to release, in Japan, in Tokyo ang Hyogo.
Demon Slayer is a huge hit for fans and with that a brand new stage play is coming. Hit the jump to check out what to expect from the show!
Excited for te new play? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and be on the look out as the Demon Slayer play is set to release on January 2020!
