DIGIMON Tamers Blu-ray Edition Will Include Newly Recorded Special Drama CD
The official twitter page for Digimon Tamers has confirmed that the first press limited edition of the upcoming Blu-ray box will come with a newly-recorded special drama CD produced by the anime's original production staff members, including director Yukio Kaizawa and series composition writer Chiaki J. Konaka. Hiroyuki Kakudou, who was the series director of the first two installments (Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02) has also joined as sound director, alongside Toei Animation's producer Hiromi Seki who worked on the first six original Digimon TV series from 1999 to 2012.
Here are some tweets with rough sketches of what the box art will look like, followed by a trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!
Digimon Tamers Synopsis: Takato Matsuki, Rika Nonaka, and Henry Wong are children who, on one fateful day, received real Digimon, unlike the imaginary ones in the card game they play. Each of the children, or "Digimon Tamers", have their different views on how Digimon should be treated. But when other Digimon begin to appear around Japan, they must put aside their differences to fend off both the digital intruders and those who seek to destroy all Digimon!
