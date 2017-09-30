DMM Games ARMORED GIRLS RPG Project Plans Include An Anime Series

The Soukou Musume (Armored Girls) project plans to be expanded to various media, including comic, figures, and anime series. Hit the jump to watch the promo trailer for the anime series now!

The press conference for Soukou Musume (Armored Girls), which is a new RPG in the making by Level-5 (Inazuma Eleven, Yo-kai Watch) and produced/distributed by DMM Games, was held at the DMM VR THEATER in Kanagawa yesterday, revealing its first animated Promo trailer for an anime series.



Soukou Musume (Armored Girls) uses the LBX (Little Battler experience) robot system, originally developed for Level-5's Danbooru Senki/Little Battlers Experience game series, and features girls with newly designed armors. The story is set in Tokyo in a different world, and tells the girls' battle against a mysterious enemy "nemisis."



ts PC browser version will be available this winter, followed by iOS and Android in spring 2018. Pre-registrations for the PC version have been accepted on the official site since yesterday. In addition to the main game, the Soukou Musume project plans to be expanded to various media, including comic, figures, and anime series.



Here is the official promotional trailer for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you going to play the game when it comes out? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!





