DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Reveals Cast And Teaser

Authors Minatuki, Tunami, Futatsuya and As' comedy slice of life manga, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue , has released new promotional videos and cast info on its anime adaptation.

The official Avex Pictures YouTube channel has uploaded three new promotional videos for the upcoming slice of life anime, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue.



The three clips include different narration and perspectives, making it look the same but mean different things.



Kaoru Suzuki is directing the series, Hitomi Mieno is under series composition, As Futatsuya is helping with character design and Tunami Minatuki supervises.

The voice cast, as of now, is really short. Haru and Subaru Mikazuki are the protagonists.

No ending or opening theme songs have been revealed. Studio Zero-G is animating the project.



The manga series is currently publishing under Comic Polaris' serialization.









