DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Welcomes New Voice Actors Tomokazu Sugita And Nana Mizuki

The official Twitter account of Dragon Ball Super announced this past Wednesday two new voice actors for the cast of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly.



These are the renowned voices of Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama, Joseph Joestar in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) and Nana Mizuki (Hinata in Naruto, Yui Minamito in Ichigo 100%). As it reveals, both will interpret two important original characters that are part of Broly's group.

The film will be released in Japan at the end of the year, on December 14th, 2018, with projections in IMAX, MX4D and 4DX, in addition to conventional projections. The film is being animated by Toei Animation, with Tatsuya Nagamine, director of One Piece Film Z, in the direction while Naohiro Shintani performs the role of animation director and Kazuo Ogura as art director.



On the other hand, Rumiko Nagai is in charge of the color design and Kai Makino of the CG direction. The special effects are in charge of Naotake Oota and the music by Norihito Sumitomo. In addition to this, the project again has Akira Toriyama, who is responsible for writing the script and designing the characters. As for the cast, this will be the same as that of the TV series.

In this way, the trilogy started by Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods and then continued by Dragon Ball Z The resurrection of F. Within this new saga, the Dragon Ball Super television series was released, which ended last month with 131 episodes. It also has a manga adaptation by Toyotaro, which is still published in the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump and has 7 compilation volumes.