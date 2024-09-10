DRAGON BALL DAIMA Reveals Ending Theme And Three More Cast Additions

September has proven to be an exciting month for Dragon Ball fans as it's been loaded with news and announcements for the upcoming anime series Dragon Ball Daima. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere in Japan on October 11 and this past week we got our first proper look at the anime thanks to the release of the main trailer.

While specific story details remain a mystery, the trailer confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will take place in the Demon Realm, a mysterious shadow world that was mentioned but not explored much in the manga. We also learned of the actors who will voice some of the series' new characters and got to hear the opening theme song, "Jaka Jaan" by Zedd featuring C&K.

Today, the official Dragon Ball Daima website was updated with more exciting details, including the ending theme and some more actors joining the cast!

The ending theme is titled "NAKAMA," and it's also composed by Zedd, the Grammy Award-winning DJ/Producer. Singer/songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme's song lyrics and offered the following comment:

"It was far beyond my image when I was told to do the ending theme," Ai said. "I was in tears of joy saying, 'For real? Oh my god!!!! Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!! Still being a bit suspicious until I see it with my own eyes, but I'm simply too happy willing to tell my children, friends, and all the Dragon Ball fans. I'm so glad that I kept singing all these years... I just can't wait to see it myself!!"

Also announced were three additional cast members. Showtaro Morikubo (Shikamaru Nara in Naruto) will voice Gomah, Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen) will voice Degesu, and Yoko Hikasa (Mio Akiyama in K-ON!) will voice Dr. Arinsu. They join previously announced cast members Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, and Fairouz Ai as Panzy.

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a “conspiracy,” and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song. Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on Friday, October 11th in Japan. Global release details and streaming platforms have not yet been announced.